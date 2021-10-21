Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Hits New 12-Month High at $148.80

Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $148.80 and last traded at $148.76, with a volume of 219 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $148.20.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $33.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.06.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $1.665 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.7%. This is an increase from Ferguson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.46%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Ferguson by 117.0% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in Ferguson by 5.4% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Ferguson by 10.1% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Ferguson by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Ferguson by 20.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.61% of the company’s stock.

Ferguson Company Profile (NASDAQ:FERG)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

