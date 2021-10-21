Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) by 20.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,494,961 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 426,070 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $348,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in Ferguson in the first quarter valued at about $2,034,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,346,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,517,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,099,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Ferguson during the 1st quarter valued at about $740,111,000. 33.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ferguson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.00.

Shares of FERG opened at $148.20 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $142.82 and its 200-day moving average is $138.06. Ferguson plc has a 12 month low of $116.70 and a 12 month high of $148.67. The firm has a market cap of $33.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.665 per share. This is a positive change from Ferguson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is 22.46%.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FERG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.