Ferrari Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $5.08 Per Share (NYSE:RACE)

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ferrari in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $5.08 for the year.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 43.39% and a net margin of 21.11%. The company’s revenue was up 81.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on RACE. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Ferrari to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Oddo Securities began coverage on Ferrari in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.18.

NYSE:RACE opened at $223.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.21 billion, a PE ratio of 41.00, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $216.97 and its 200 day moving average is $211.84. Ferrari has a fifty-two week low of $176.29 and a fifty-two week high of $233.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Ferrari by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,654,000 after purchasing an additional 6,746 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Ferrari by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 59,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,246,000 after acquiring an additional 10,857 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the first quarter worth about $796,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Ferrari by 7.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 415,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,933,000 after buying an additional 27,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ferrari by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

