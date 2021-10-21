Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $35.84 target price (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.38.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $45.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.10 and a 52 week high of $45.60.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 6,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $244,748.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 159.1% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 348,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,331,000 after buying an additional 214,100 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 1,401,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,562,000 after buying an additional 527,563 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 47,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,811,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 60,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,252,000 after buying an additional 24,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,539,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,989,000 after buying an additional 156,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

