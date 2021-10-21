Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) Given a C$13.50 Price Target at Scotiabank

Scotiabank set a C$13.50 price objective on Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of FIL stock opened at C$8.97 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.80 and a current ratio of 9.86. Filo Mining has a twelve month low of C$1.60 and a twelve month high of C$11.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.72.

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Filo Mining will post -3.2399998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Filo Mining news, Director James Andrew Beck sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.08, for a total value of C$817,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,634,400.

Filo Mining Company Profile

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

