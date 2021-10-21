Filo Mining (OTCMKTS:FLMMF) Research Coverage Started at Scotiabank

Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Filo Mining (OTCMKTS:FLMMF) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Filo Mining from C$13.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

Shares of FLMMF opened at $9.34 on Monday. Filo Mining has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $9.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.64.

Filo Mining Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. Its activities include the exploration and development of the Filo del Sol and Tamberias properties, which are comprised of adjacent mineral titles in Chile and the San Juan province in Argentina.

