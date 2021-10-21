First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st.

First Community has raised its dividend by 33.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. First Community has a payout ratio of 25.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect First Community to earn $1.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.4%.

Shares of First Community stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,906. First Community has a 1-year low of $13.59 and a 1-year high of $22.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.93 and a 200 day moving average of $19.83. The company has a market capitalization of $149.44 million, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. First Community had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 9.54%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Community will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Community stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) by 167.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,781 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in First Community were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 50.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of First Community from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Community from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

About First Community

First Community Corp. (South Carolina) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit; and Corporate.

