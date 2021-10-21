First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Issues Earnings Results

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Community had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 21.67%.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCCO traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.50. 2 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,007. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.83. The company has a market cap of $147.03 million, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. First Community has a 12-month low of $13.59 and a 12-month high of $22.00.

FCCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on First Community from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised First Community from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Community stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) by 167.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,781 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in First Community were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.74% of the company’s stock.

About First Community

First Community Corp. (South Carolina) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit; and Corporate.

