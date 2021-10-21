First Hawaiian (FHB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $180.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.60 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 36.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect First Hawaiian to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ FHB opened at $29.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.91 and its 200 day moving average is $27.99. First Hawaiian has a fifty-two week low of $15.66 and a fifty-two week high of $30.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is 71.72%.

FHB has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America cut First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised First Hawaiian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on First Hawaiian in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.42.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

