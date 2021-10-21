First Heartland Consultants Inc. Acquires 370 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,460 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 3,844,964 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $906,528,000 after acquiring an additional 38,723 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 16.8% in the first quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 405,372 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $95,575,000 after acquiring an additional 58,323 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% in the second quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 25,157 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 38.2% in the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,049 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,264,000 after acquiring an additional 9,693 shares during the period. Finally, Tamar Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 12.0% in the first quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 51,516 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,146,000 after acquiring an additional 5,514 shares during the period. 69.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total transaction of $5,973,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.82, for a total value of $2,988,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,573 shares of company stock worth $50,066,379 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MSFT opened at $307.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $199.62 and a 1 year high of $309.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $296.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.68.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software giant to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MSFT. Zacks Investment Research raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Microsoft from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Microsoft from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price (up from $325.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.69.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

