First Heartland Consultants Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,766 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 1.2% of First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $7,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 830.0% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 222.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $306.11 on Thursday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $218.28 and a 12-month high of $309.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $300.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.49.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

