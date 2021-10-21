First Heartland Consultants Inc. Has $2.63 Million Position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,787 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $2,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SKYY. Smart Portfolios LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,072,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 337,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,766,000 after buying an additional 11,722 shares during the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 20.2% in the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF stock opened at $114.80 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.22. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12-month low of $75.00 and a 12-month high of $115.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%.

