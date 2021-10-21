First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 33.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS.

FHN stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.93. The stock had a trading volume of 54,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,471,501. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.00. First Horizon has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $19.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 49.18%.

In related news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 22,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $355,231.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Horizon stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 118.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,140,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 617,768 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.21% of First Horizon worth $19,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on First Horizon from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group lowered First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Raymond James downgraded shares of First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Hovde Group raised shares of First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.30.

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

