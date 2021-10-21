First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.16 EPS

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 50.60%. The business had revenue of $121.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. First Industrial Realty Trust updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.930-$1.970 EPS.

Shares of FR stock opened at $58.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.34 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.57. First Industrial Realty Trust has a one year low of $39.24 and a one year high of $58.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.70%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.73.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Industrial Realty Trust stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 146.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 358,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 213,252 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.28% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $18,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

