First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 12.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS.

NASDAQ INBK traded up $2.53 on Thursday, hitting $35.80. 949 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,860. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.77 million, a P/E ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.81. First Internet Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.29 and a twelve month high of $41.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. First Internet Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 7.59%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Internet Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,465 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,361 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.18% of First Internet Bancorp worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 76.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.

