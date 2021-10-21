First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 12.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS.
NASDAQ INBK traded up $2.53 on Thursday, hitting $35.80. 949 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,860. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.77 million, a P/E ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.81. First Internet Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.29 and a twelve month high of $41.55.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. First Internet Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 7.59%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st.
About First Internet Bancorp
First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.
