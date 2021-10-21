First Republic Bank Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $7.55 Per Share (NYSE:FRC)

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for First Republic Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $7.55 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.42. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for First Republic Bank’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 26.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS.

FRC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on First Republic Bank from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Republic Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.42.

Shares of First Republic Bank stock opened at $212.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.59 billion, a PE ratio of 30.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.12. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $122.73 and a twelve month high of $213.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $199.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 18,784.8% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 6,199 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Republic Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in First Republic Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 27th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.15%.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

