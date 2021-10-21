First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR) Shares Sold by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR) by 46.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,267 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.13% of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,301,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,861,000 after acquiring an additional 547,830 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 79.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 505,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,604,000 after purchasing an additional 223,198 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 4.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 419,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,625,000 after purchasing an additional 17,363 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 127.0% in the second quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 330,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,609,000 after purchasing an additional 185,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 53.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 228,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,234,000 after purchasing an additional 79,894 shares in the last quarter.

BUFR opened at $23.54 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.20 and a 200-day moving average of $22.89. First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs has a 12-month low of $19.70 and a 12-month high of $25.03.

