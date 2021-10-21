First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLB) Shares Up 0.5%

First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLB) shot up 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.84 and last traded at $21.84. 2,049 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 3,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.74.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.29 and its 200 day moving average is $21.31.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.