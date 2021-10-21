First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FEX) Trading Up 0.6%

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FEX) shares were up 0.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $89.55 and last traded at $89.43. Approximately 21,079 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 34,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.92.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.93.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.