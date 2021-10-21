First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FNY) Stock Price Up 0.5%

First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FNY) shares rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $74.89 and last traded at $74.54. Approximately 122,466 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 151% from the average daily volume of 48,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.16.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.05.

Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.