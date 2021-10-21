First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:FCVT) Shares Up 0.1%

First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:FCVT) shot up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $52.04 and last traded at $51.91. 9,702 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 108,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.84.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.20 and a 200 day moving average of $50.93.

Featured Story: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.