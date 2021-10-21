FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $399.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.75 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 7.09%. FirstCash’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share.

FirstCash stock opened at $89.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.62 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.87. FirstCash has a 52 week low of $51.15 and a 52 week high of $90.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. FirstCash’s payout ratio is currently 39.87%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FCFS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on FirstCash in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on FirstCash from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on FirstCash from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in FirstCash stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,079 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.34% of FirstCash worth $10,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 94.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FirstCash

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. operations and Latin America operations. The U. S. Operations segment includes all pawn and consumer loan operations in the U. S. The Latin America Operations segment consists of all pawn and consumer loan operations in Latin America, which includes operations in Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Colombia.

