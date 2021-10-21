Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Analysts expect Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.29 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Five Below’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.31. Five Below reported earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, December 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Five Below will report full year earnings of $4.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $5.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $6.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Five Below.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. Five Below had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The firm had revenue of $646.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FIVE. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $232.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.65.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Five Below in the first quarter valued at about $1,860,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Five Below by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Five Below by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,906,000 after buying an additional 27,571 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 85,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,333,000 after purchasing an additional 12,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Five Below in the 2nd quarter worth $12,725,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

FIVE stock traded up $4.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $191.66. 7,354 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 696,446. Five Below has a one year low of $130.59 and a one year high of $237.86. The stock has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.81.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

