Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Shares Purchased by Cinctive Capital Management LP

Cinctive Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,926 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 21,730 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.09% of Five9 worth $11,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 454.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Tobam boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Five9 during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 104.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 526 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 4,000 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.96, for a total value of $619,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.79, for a total transaction of $1,252,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,582 shares of company stock worth $9,478,663. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FIVN shares. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Five9 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Five9 from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Five9 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $203.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Five9 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.18.

Shares of FIVN stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $159.55. 5,882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,271,578. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -225.72 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.80. Five9, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.32 and a twelve month high of $211.68.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $143.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.46 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

