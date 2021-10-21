Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Equities research analysts at Barclays began coverage on shares of Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 34.38% from the company’s current price.

FIVN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Five9 from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Northland Securities upgraded Five9 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Colliers Securities raised Five9 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Five9 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.18.

Get Five9 alerts:

FIVN traded up $1.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $159.99. The stock had a trading volume of 17,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,271,578. Five9 has a 1-year low of $130.32 and a 1-year high of $211.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -225.72 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $169.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.39. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $143.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.46 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The company’s revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Five9 will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Five9 news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total transaction of $2,281,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,239,926.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $86,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,582 shares of company stock valued at $9,478,663. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc. increased its stake in Five9 by 0.7% in the second quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 8,747 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 4,780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,251 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Five9 by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

Further Reading: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.