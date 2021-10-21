Flagship Investments Limited (ASX:FSI) Insider Emmanuel (Manny) Pohl Purchases 16,291 Shares

Flagship Investments Limited (ASX:FSI) insider Emmanuel (Manny) Pohl purchased 16,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$2.80 ($2.00) per share, with a total value of A$45,565.93 ($32,547.09).

Emmanuel (Manny) Pohl also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 11th, Emmanuel (Manny) Pohl bought 72,556 shares of Flagship Investments stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$2.71 ($1.93) per share, with a total value of A$196,263.98 ($140,188.56).

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0475 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This is a boost from Flagship Investments’s previous Final dividend of $0.04. Flagship Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently -172.41%.

Flagship Investments Limited is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by EC. Pohl & Company. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis with a focus on factors such as management stability, organic growth, sustainable competitive, and financial statements to build its portfolio.

