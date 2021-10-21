Fmr LLC Acquires 113,618 Shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Fmr LLC lifted its holdings in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,118,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,618 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in APi Group were worth $65,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of APi Group by 14.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,965,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,172 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP grew its position in APi Group by 60.0% during the first quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,080,000 after buying an additional 2,250,000 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in APi Group during the first quarter worth about $93,315,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP grew its position in APi Group by 26.1% during the first quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 4,096,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,708,000 after buying an additional 847,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in APi Group by 53.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,301,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,271,000 after buying an additional 1,149,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

APG stock opened at $21.28 on Thursday. APi Group Co. has a twelve month low of $13.76 and a twelve month high of $23.67. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of -16.89 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. APi Group had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 0.50%. The business had revenue of $978.00 million for the quarter.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

