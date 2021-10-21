Fmr LLC Boosts Stake in Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI)

Fmr LLC increased its position in Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,120,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,564 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Mack-Cali Realty were worth $70,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,091,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,874,000 after purchasing an additional 893,139 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Mack-Cali Realty by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,704,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,229,000 after acquiring an additional 231,907 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Mack-Cali Realty by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,651,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,572,000 after purchasing an additional 146,257 shares during the period. Northwood Liquid Management LP increased its position in Mack-Cali Realty by 190.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP now owns 1,292,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,012,000 after purchasing an additional 847,338 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Mack-Cali Realty by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 888,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,236,000 after purchasing an additional 40,724 shares during the period. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mack-Cali Realty alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CLI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mack-Cali Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Mack-Cali Realty from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on Mack-Cali Realty from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of NYSE:CLI opened at $18.48 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -32.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Mack-Cali Realty Co. has a one year low of $10.35 and a one year high of $18.71.

About Mack-Cali Realty

Mack-Cali Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates a real estate portfolio comprised predominantly of Class A office and office flex properties located primarily in the Northeast. It operates through the following two segments: Commercial and Other Real Estate, and Multi-Family Real Estate and Services.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Mack-Cali Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mack-Cali Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.