Fmr LLC Grows Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Fmr LLC increased its position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 663,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $67,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Leidos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Leidos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Leidos in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Leidos by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 683 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Leidos in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $48,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,672 shares in the company, valued at $837,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James Robert Moos sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.67, for a total value of $740,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of Leidos in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Argus lowered shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Leidos currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.44.

LDOS stock opened at $100.31 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.67. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.15 and a fifty-two week high of $113.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.88.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.06). Leidos had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 23.24%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.70%.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

