Fmr LLC Increases Stock Position in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Fmr LLC raised its holdings in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 152.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,633,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 985,225 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $72,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in THS. Jana Partners LLC boosted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 104.2% in the 1st quarter. Jana Partners LLC now owns 4,152,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118,801 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,199,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,826 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,258,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,317,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,175,000 after acquiring an additional 308,620 shares during the period. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,499,000.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

THS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.83.

Shares of TreeHouse Foods stock opened at $39.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.41. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.33 and a 1 year high of $55.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.59.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 7.34%. As a group, research analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

See Also: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS).

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.