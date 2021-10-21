ForgeRock Inc’s (NYSE:FORG) Quiet Period To Expire on October 26th

ForgeRock’s (NYSE:FORG) quiet period will expire on Tuesday, October 26th. ForgeRock had issued 11,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on September 16th. The total size of the offering was $275,000,000 based on an initial share price of $25.00. During ForgeRock’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

FORG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist initiated coverage on ForgeRock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on ForgeRock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on ForgeRock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ForgeRock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on ForgeRock in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ForgeRock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.89.

NYSE:FORG opened at $33.00 on Thursday. ForgeRock has a fifty-two week low of $30.25 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88.

ForgeRock Inc provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

