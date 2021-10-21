Forma Therapeutics’ (FMTX) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Forma Therapeutics’ FY2021 earnings at ($2.65) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($5.12) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forma Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Forma Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Forma Therapeutics from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMTX opened at $17.64 on Monday. Forma Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $17.02 and a 1-year high of $56.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.84. The company has a market capitalization of $835.94 million, a PE ratio of -5.82 and a beta of -0.27.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.13). On average, analysts expect that Forma Therapeutics will post -3.44 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,827,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,055,000 after buying an additional 857,895 shares in the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 4,720,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,254,000 after buying an additional 260,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,334,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,986,000 after purchasing an additional 44,549 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,295,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,144,000 after purchasing an additional 102,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,174,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,120,000 after purchasing an additional 302,780 shares in the last quarter. 85.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

