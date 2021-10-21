Fortress Wealth Group LLC Makes New $200,000 Investment in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Fortress Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 105.5% in the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 87.0% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CAT. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $172.00 to $165.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.70.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $204.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $111.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $203.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.42. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.63 and a 1-year high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th will be given a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.68%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

