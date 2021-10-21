Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) Stock Position Boosted by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) by 68.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,349 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,484 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Franchise Group were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Franchise Group by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franchise Group by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Franchise Group by 123.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Franchise Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Franchise Group by 43.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FRG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franchise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Aegis assumed coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Franchise Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of FRG stock opened at $37.80 on Thursday. Franchise Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.76 and a 12 month high of $41.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.96. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 45.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.98.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.31. Franchise Group had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 1.57%. The company had revenue of $862.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.09 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Franchise Group, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.94%.

Franchise Group Profile

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

