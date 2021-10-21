Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) PT Lowered to C$191.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$200.00 to C$191.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.17% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada to a “buy” rating and set a C$201.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$240.00 price target on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Friday, August 13th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$200.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$202.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$156.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$202.22.

Shares of FNV stock traded up C$3.38 on Thursday, hitting C$176.57. The stock had a trading volume of 139,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,117. Franco-Nevada has a 12-month low of C$133.63 and a 12-month high of C$205.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$177.78 and a 200 day moving average of C$179.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 9.86 and a quick ratio of 8.61. The stock has a market cap of C$33.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.15.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.18. The company had revenue of C$426.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$451.36 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Franco-Nevada will post 4.5734167 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Adrian Wong sold 750 shares of Franco-Nevada stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$164.53, for a total value of C$123,396.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$87,858.49.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

