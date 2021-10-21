Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF)

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.078 per share on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 27.4% over the last three years.

Shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust stock opened at $9.08 on Thursday. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 12 month low of $8.21 and a 12 month high of $9.63.

Franklin Ltd. Duration Income Trust is a closed-end investment company. It seeks to provide high, current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation to the extent possible and consistent with the Fund’s primary objective, through a portfolio consisting primarily of high-yield corporate bonds, floating rate corporate loans and mortgage- and other asset-backed securities.

