Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 15,000 Shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) by 12.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 140,004 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Krystal Biotech were worth $9,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 269.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 22.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 4,815.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Krystal Biotech stock opened at $48.92 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.33. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.04 and a 1-year high of $87.29. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.57 and a beta of 1.15.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.02. Analysts forecast that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KRYS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Krystal Biotech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Krystal Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.40.

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a gene therapy company, which engages in developing and commercializing treatment for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. It developed a gene therapy platform, which company refer to as the Skin TARgeted Delivery platform, or STAR-D platform, that consists of a patent pending engineered viral vector based on herpes simplex virus 1, or HSV-1, and skin-optimized gene transfer technology, to develop off-the-shelf treatments for dermatological diseases.

