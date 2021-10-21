Franklin Resources Inc. Invests $12.49 Million in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO)

Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 237,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,492,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLO. FMR LLC acquired a new position in DLocal during the 2nd quarter valued at $316,295,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in DLocal during the 2nd quarter valued at $110,578,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in DLocal during the 2nd quarter valued at $87,720,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in DLocal during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,214,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in DLocal during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,015,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

DLO opened at $52.71 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.73. DLocal Limited has a twelve month low of $29.57 and a twelve month high of $73.43.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $59.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.70 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 186.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that DLocal Limited will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on DLO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DLocal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of DLocal in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of DLocal from $30.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of DLocal from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of DLocal in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DLocal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.11.

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

