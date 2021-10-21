Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 4,917,870 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 784,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,917,870 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.11% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $13,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 72,797,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,702,000 after purchasing an additional 28,527,727 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,969,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,643,000 after purchasing an additional 5,970,795 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 135.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,689,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,592,000 after purchasing an additional 5,571,629 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 599.9% during the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,624,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 106.9% during the 2nd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 3,472,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,632 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:HST opened at $16.72 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.80. The company has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.90 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 18.81 and a current ratio of 18.81. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $18.52.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.13). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 9.38%. Research analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HST shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, August 13th. Truist raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Argus raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.29.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

