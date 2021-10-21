Frax (FRAX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $346.32 Million

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. Frax has a market capitalization of $346.32 million and approximately $27.38 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Frax coin can now be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00001568 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Frax has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Frax alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001583 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.96 or 0.00068034 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.96 or 0.00071211 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.69 or 0.00102448 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63,017.26 or 0.99800570 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,093.22 or 0.06482439 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00022453 BTC.

Frax Profile

Frax’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 349,686,350 coins. Frax’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome . Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Buying and Selling Frax

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Frax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Frax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Frax and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.