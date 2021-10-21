Freshford Capital Management LLC Buys 942,358 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Freshford Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 79.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,135,221 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 942,358 shares during the quarter. BOX comprises about 7.4% of Freshford Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Freshford Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.31% of BOX worth $54,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Starboard Value LP grew its holdings in BOX by 16.1% in the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 12,746,687 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $292,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,842 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of BOX by 1,360.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,825,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,653,000 after buying an additional 1,700,968 shares during the period. Contour Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BOX in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,599,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in BOX by 118.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,168,639 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,409,000 after buying an additional 1,174,917 shares during the period. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC acquired a new position in BOX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,205,000. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BOX traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.95. 11,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,979,787. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of -112.69 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. Box, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.07 and a 1 year high of $27.41.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. BOX had a negative net margin of 4.13% and a negative return on equity of 48.70%. The business had revenue of $214.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Box, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BOX shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on BOX from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of BOX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of BOX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total transaction of $377,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,197,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,139,164. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,773 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $72,098.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,662 shares of company stock valued at $1,568,188. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

