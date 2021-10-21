Freshford Capital Management LLC Has $23.90 Million Holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Freshford Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 0.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 515,149 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,721 shares during the period. The Liberty SiriusXM Group comprises approximately 3.2% of Freshford Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Freshford Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $23,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 31.3% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,767,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,753,000 after purchasing an additional 897,435 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 11,704.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 729,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,211,000 after buying an additional 723,122 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 103.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,194,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,711,000 after buying an additional 606,363 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 162.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 910,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,161,000 after purchasing an additional 564,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corvex Management LP boosted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 87.2% during the first quarter. Corvex Management LP now owns 1,012,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,666,000 after purchasing an additional 471,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

LSXMK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of LSXMK stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.10. 3,985 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 770,527. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.09 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.17. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52-week low of $34.04 and a 52-week high of $50.39.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

