Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Upgraded to “Neutral” by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

FNLPF has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Fresnillo from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fresnillo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.00.

Fresnillo stock opened at $12.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.11. Fresnillo has a 1 year low of $10.20 and a 1 year high of $17.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.70.

Fresnillo Plc is a holding company, which engages in the production of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Cienega, Herradura, Soledad-Dipolos, Noche Buena, and San Julia. The Fresnillo, and Saucito segments are located in the state of Zacatecas, an underground silver mine.

