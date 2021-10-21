Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) Receives $22.60 Average PT from Analysts

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.60.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Frontier Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Frontier Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $15.61 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULCC opened at $16.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.47. Frontier Group has a 12-month low of $13.71 and a 12-month high of $22.70.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $550.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.17 million. The business’s revenue was up 183.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Frontier Group will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jacob F. Filene sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total value of $33,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark Christopher Mitchell sold 71,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $1,177,818.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 77,862 shares of company stock valued at $1,278,878.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Frontier Group in the second quarter worth about $5,189,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Frontier Group in the second quarter worth about $37,481,000. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Frontier Group in the second quarter worth about $33,688,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Frontier Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,435,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Frontier Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,565,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.43% of the company’s stock.

Frontier Group Company Profile

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of passenger airline. It offers flights throughout the United States and selected international Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

