Frontier Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 57.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,208 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.8% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 57,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,029,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in BlackRock by 2.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 154,443 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $135,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Castellan Group LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 10.4% during the first quarter. Castellan Group LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock by 3.6% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,535 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 23.8% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on BLK. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $952.93.

BLK opened at $902.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $895.18 and a 200 day moving average of $870.00. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $587.90 and a fifty-two week high of $959.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.22 earnings per share. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Featured Article: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.