Frontier Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,576 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Danaher during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 146.3% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaher during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher stock opened at $314.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.92, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $316.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.88. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $211.22 and a 52 week high of $333.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 16,467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.45, for a total value of $4,766,373.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total value of $3,492,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,477 shares of company stock valued at $15,439,958 over the last 90 days. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DHR shares. Cowen boosted their target price on Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Danaher from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.53.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.