Frontier Wealth Management LLC Makes New $758,000 Investment in Vyant Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNT)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vyant Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 202,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.70% of Vyant Bio at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VYNT. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vyant Bio during the 1st quarter worth $764,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vyant Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $182,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Vyant Bio by 124.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 24,302 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vyant Bio by 203.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 176,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 118,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vyant Bio by 881.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 839,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,139,000 after acquiring an additional 753,728 shares during the period. 7.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Vyant Bio in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of VYNT opened at $2.23 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.14. Vyant Bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $17.50.

Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.95 million for the quarter. Vyant Bio had a negative net margin of 212.30% and a negative return on equity of 35.03%.

In other Vyant Bio news, CEO John A. Roberts purchased 10,406 shares of Vyant Bio stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.41 per share, with a total value of $25,078.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul R. Hansen purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.35 per share, with a total value of $47,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 46,406 shares of company stock valued at $114,418 in the last ninety days. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vyant Bio Profile

Vyant Bio, Inc is emerging as an advanced biotechnology drug discovery company. The firm is focused on human-powered scientific and technology-based systems to de-risk and accelerate the discovery and development of therapeutics for biopharma partners, as well as for its proprietary pipeline. The company with capabilities in data, science (both biology and chemistry), engineering, and regulatory, it rapidly identifying small and large molecule therapeutics and derisking decision making through multiple in silico, in vitro, and in vivo modalities.

