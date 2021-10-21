Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Trading 10.3% Higher

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM)’s share price traded up 10.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.97 and last traded at $15.86. 12,265 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,721,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.38.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on Full Truck Alliance in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Full Truck Alliance in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Full Truck Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.50 price target on the stock.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.04.

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $173.28 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. purchased a new stake in Full Truck Alliance in the second quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Full Truck Alliance in the second quarter worth $204,000. 23.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Full Truck Alliance Company Profile (NYSE:YMM)

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services.

