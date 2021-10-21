Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) President Andrew Mark Perlmutter Sells 62,500 Shares of Stock

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) President Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 62,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $1,198,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ FNKO opened at $17.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $888.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.65. Funko, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.81 and a twelve month high of $27.20.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $236.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.77 million. Funko had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 4.63%. Research analysts expect that Funko, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNKO. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Funko in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Funko by 763.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Funko during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Funko by 93.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Funko by 144.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter. 66.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Funko from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. TheStreet cut Funko from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Funko has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.72.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

