FY2021 EPS Estimates for FB Financial Co. Boosted by DA Davidson (NYSE:FBK)

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for FB Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 20th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.66 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.57. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for FB Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet raised FB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Truist upped their target price on FB Financial from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FB Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

FB Financial stock opened at $45.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.16. FB Financial has a one year low of $26.30 and a one year high of $49.62.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. FB Financial had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 20.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FBK. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in FB Financial by 1,593.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in FB Financial by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in FB Financial by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in FB Financial by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in FB Financial during the 1st quarter worth $233,000. 63.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.80%.

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

